Eight young NI gymnasts heading to inter-regional competition

Oliwia Rzonca, one of the Flight gymnasts who have qualified for a place to represent NI in the inter-regional cup in Birmingham

Hard work and training has paid off for eight gymnasts from Flight Gymnastics Academy who have qualified to compete for Northern Ireland against the rest of the UK.

The seven girls and a boy, all aged nine to 15, will travel to Birmingham to compete in trampolining, tumbling and double mini trampoline (DMT) to compete in the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final between September 22 and 24.

Organised through British Gymnastics, the inter-regional competition see hundreds of gymnasts competing at all levels in the three disciplines.

Amanda Morrison, coach at the Newtownabbey based Flight Gymnastics Academy, says the kids are all raring to go.

“They’ve all worked so hard to achieve the levels they’ve got to and as a club, we’re very proud of them,” said Amanda.

She added that “this is the biggest amount of qualifiers we have had since the Covid pandemic.”

“The gymnasts have had to compete in several qualifiers to make it to this challenge cup final. They train at least three times per week and, hopefully, have a great future ahead of them in terms of the sport.”

The gymnasts are responsible for the cost of their kits, leotards, accommodation and flights.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with all help and donations welcome.