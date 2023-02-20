Eileen Fitt: Tributes to BBC editor and daughter of Belfast peer following her death

Colleagues from newsroom days remember ‘kind, generous and always supportive’ editor

BBC News At Ten presenter Huw Edwards has led tributes to Eileen Fitt, who passed away earlier this week.

She was the daughter of the late Lord Fitt, co-founder and first leader of the SDLP.

Ms Fitt was an editor within the BBC, working on Newsnight and the Nine and Ten O’clock News programmes.

Mr Edwards said: “Eileen was not only a superb programme editor with sharp judgment, she was also a kind and generous colleague who cared for her fellow newsroom workers.

“Her political knowledge was encyclopaedic, especially in relation to Northern Ireland, and she was always swift to spot a weak argument. Eileen could be very firm in her dealings with staff but she was always fair.

“She is greatly missed by those who enjoyed her company over many years.”

BBC stalwart John Simpson also paid tribute. He tweeted: "She was one of my favourite TV editors, though I first met her when she was a young girl in Belfast at the embattled house of her dad, the great Gerry Fitt MP. I’ll miss her very greatly.”

Former BBC NI head Angelina Fusco replied: “Condolences to family and friends of Eileen Fitt. I always found her supportive and helpful to Belfast colleagues.”

Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan said: “She was an inspiration to me on BBC News in the early 2000s.” ​

Kevin Kelly, interim head of news and current affairs at BBC NI, said: “Eileen was a determined, well respected and tenacious television news editor.

“She edited the Ten O’Clock News from London in the latter days of the Troubles and during the peace process, and was always determined that the evolving story out of Northern Ireland was told to Network audiences in a fair and balanced way.”

Funeral details are not yet known.

She had been married to Paul Gibbs, whose BBC career lasted more than 20 years, before he passed away in 2014.

Lord Fitt died at the age of 79 in 2005.

Joan Hanna, one of his five daughters and Eileen’s sister, died a few weeks later.