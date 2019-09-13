'Elaborate hoax' cause of Ballymoney security alert

A security alert in Ballymoney has ended with a suspicious object declared an elaborate hoax.

Residents who were evacuated from around 50 homes after the suspect device was found on Friday morning on Raceview Drive have been allowed to return to their homes.

The scene in Ballymoney where a suspicious object was discovered. Credit: Ben Tucker

Chief Inspector Ian Magee said: "Local people, including children trying to make their way home from school, have been greatly inconvenienced. And I’d like to thank all of those people for their patience and cooperation."

SInn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan condemned those behind the alert saying it had caused considerable disruption.

“No one in the community wants this type of incident and those responsible have nothing to offer society and should end these futile actions immediately.”

The nearby Joey Dunlop Centre had been opened as a rest centre for residents earlier on Friday.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said the news was "concerning" and urged anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact police.

"Those responsible have created disruption for residents in the area," he said.

"It is vital that anyone with information assists the police with their inquiries. There can be no place for anyone who would use intimidation or violence."

The Joey Dunlop Centre in Ballymoney, which was opened to residents during a security alert. Credit: Ben Tucker

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.