Elderly Belfast woman conned out of £10,000 by scammers

An elderly Belfast woman has been conned out of £10,000 by scammers who contacted her about her Amazon Prime account.

Police from Lisburn Road Station visited the woman's home on Thursday evening in relation to the suspected fraud.

The woman had received several calls to her landline in relation to her Amazon Prime account and was asked certain details about her payment methods during the calls.

Police said the scammers then passed her through to what she was told to be the National Cyber Crime Agency to speak to an agent.

She was placed on hold for several minutes and the scammers proceeded to defraud her out of £10,000 through a bank transfer.

The fraud took nearly an hour of convincing by the scammer which included tricking the female into downloading a remote access app from the app store which accessed her smartphone without her knowledge. Using this app the scammers were able to view everything on her phone.

The woman would have been defrauded out of another £10,000 if her bank did not get in contact regarding the suspicious activity on her account.

"Even so, the scammers continued to try and contact the female again by phone several times as they wanted more," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The National Crime Agency (NCA) will never contact you asking for your bank information.

"No bank, financial institution or government body will ever ask you to download an app which gives them remote access to your phone or computer. These apps are widely available and have genuine uses but are abused by scammers."

The spokesperson said that the fraud "being a week before Christmas makes this especially stomach churning".

"Please be vigilant. If you get one of these calls and have the slightest suspicion that something's fishy going on then hang up and ring the police," the spokesperson said.

"These scammers do this day in and day out and can be very convincing. A genuine financial institution will never contact you out of the blue to get you to transfer large amounts of money into a random account.

"Lisburn Road local policing team are now working with the vulnerable female and her bank to try and recover the money."