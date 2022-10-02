Elderly Co Antrim homeowner’s property attacked and TV stolen during burglary

The victim of a Co Antrim burglary aged in their 70s has been left “distressed” according to police, after a TV was stolen from their home on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened at the property on the Galgorm Road sometime between 12.15pm and 6.30pm.

They said the victim of the burglary was not home at the time the incident took place and returned to the scene to find glass from the back door smashed by a brick.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Macauley said: “Police received a report at 7pm that a burglary had taken place at a house sometime between 12.15pm and 6.30pm.

"We understand that entry was gained to the property via the back door as the rear door panel of glass was smashed and a brick found inside the house.

"A Panasonic TV was taken from the property and thankfully the victim, who is in their 70s, was not home at the time.

"This has been a distressing ordeal for the victim and our investigation is underway.”

The PSNI said anyone with information or who may have seen anything in the area at the time should contact officers on the non-emergency 101 number.