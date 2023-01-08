Elderly couple in Lurgan left frightened after masked men enter their home armed with pitchfork

Christopher Leebody

An elderly couple in Lurgan have been left terrified after police said a number of masked men entered their home armed with weapons including a pitchfork.

Police said the aggravated burglary happened in the Monroe Avenue area of the town before 6am on Sunday morning.

The men took a purse from the house, with the older couple unharmed but left “shaken”.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "It was reported that a number of masked men armed with weapons including a pitchfork, had entered a house in the area demanding money. They rummaged through the house, taking a purse, before making off in a white car.

"The occupants, an older couple, have not reported any physical injuries, but this was a terrifying and frightening ordeal for them which will have left them shaken.

"An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 350 of 08/01/23.”