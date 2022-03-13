Elderly man and woman injured during east Belfast burglary

A man in his 80s and woman aged in her 70s have both been left with minor injuries after an armed burglary at their east Belfast home.

Police said three masked men entered the property on My Lady’s Road shortly before 7.10pm on Saturday evening.

The men demanded money from the elderly occupants before a number of items in the house were smashed by a man armed with a hammer.

According to police, the men left the property empty-handed on foot towards the Ravenhill Road.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “A man, aged in his eighties, and a woman, aged in her seventies, who were in the property at the time both sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

"The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing with gloves and all are believed to be approximately 5'11 to 6' 2" tall. They were also described as being of medium to large build.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1491 of 12/03/22.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”