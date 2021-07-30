Elderly man assaulted and robbed during car collision incident in Co Tyrone

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man in his 80s was assaulted and robbed in Co Tyrone on Thursday afternoon.

The incident in the Rehaghy Road area of Aughnacloy took place at around 5.15pm.

Police said a grey Peugeot car was involved in a road traffic collision with a blue VW Golf in the area.

As the driver of the Peugeot got out of the car, he was assaulted by the driver of the VW Golf, who also took a sum of money from the car during the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver of the Peugeot, who was a man in his 80s, was not injured but left badly shaken.

“The driver of the VW Golf made off from the scene following the incident, with two other people believed to have been in the car.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to the driver to contact police, or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1450 29/07/21. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”