Elderly man 'badly shaken' after assault during Belfast distraction burglary

A man in his 70s has been left badly shaken after he was punched repeatedly by a man who entered his home pretending to be working on behalf of a utility company during a distraction burglary in Belfast on Monday.

It happened on Campbell Park Avenue in the city shortly before midday, when the bogus caller called to the house and distracted the occupant downstairs.

A second man entered the property and proceeded to ransack an upstairs room, before both men left with a sum of money.

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident. A PSNI officer said: "This was a cowardly and violent act, during which a man was punched several times in the face. While, thankfully, he hasn’t sustained any serious physical injuries, he has been left badly shaken.

"I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 729 of 22/03/21. This happened in broad daylight when people would have been out and about, so please get in touch with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem," he said. "Please never feel pressurised into opening your door and always ask for identification, especially if the caller claims to represent a business or public service organisation. I’m also asking friends and neighbours to keep a look out for loved ones, especially those who may be older or vulnerable. If anything doesn’t seem quite right call 101, and in an emergency call 999."