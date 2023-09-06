Elderly man critical after Co Down car and tractor crash

An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash involving a car and a tractor in Co Down.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Downpatrick Road in Killough yesterday afternoon.

The driver of a grey Peugeot 3008, aged in his 70s, was rushed to hospital following the incident which was reported to police shortly before 4pm.

The driver of a blue New Holland tractor – that was towing a trailer and also involved in the crash – sustained minor injuries.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The driver of the Peugeot 3008, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

"The road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1231 05/11/22.”