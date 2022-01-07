Elderly man dies after taking ill aboard a Belfast city bus

A spokesperson for NIAS said no one had been taken from scene

Emergency Services at the scene of an incident inside a bus at Donegall Square West in Belfast City Centre (Photo by Ellie McAuley for Belfast Telegraph)

An elderly man has died after falling ill on a bus in Belfast city centre.

Emergency services were called to a bus after a passenger took ill while on board, Translink has said.

Ambulance staff attended the scene at Donegall Square West after receiving a 999 call just before 10am on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said no one was taken from the scene.

“NIAS despatched two Emergency crews and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident,” they added.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Translink said: “A passenger was taken ill on board a bus at Donegall Square West this morning.

“Translink staff assisted and immediately called the ambulance service.”

There are no further details yet available.