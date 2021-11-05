Elderly man left shaken after three men break into Greyabbey home

An elderly man has been left shaken after three men in black clothing broke into his Co Down home on Thursday evening.

Police said the man was in bed when the men entered the home in the Cuan Gardens area of Greyabbey at just after 11pm.

The men are thought to be in their twenties and made off with a sum of cash from the man’s property.

Police said although he was uninjured, the incident had left him distressed.

They said the impact of such a crime on older people is particularly acute and urged anyone with information to come forward to detectives.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “At approximately 11.05pm, police received a report that a man, aged in his 80s, had been in bed at home at around 10.30pm when three males entered the property.

“The three men were described as being aged in their twenties and wearing black clothing with gloves. They made off with a sum of cash.

“While the victim was, thankfully, physically uninjured, he has been left shaken by what has happened and we are following all lines of enquiry to identify those involved.

“We recognise the impact that this sort of despicable crime will have on older residents in our community who are, perhaps, fearful.”

The detective added: “There are a number of initiatives which are really helpful, including the ‘No Cold Calling’, the ‘Nominated Neighbour’ scheme, QuickCheck, Neighbourhood Watch and ScamwiseNI Partnership and details of all of these can be found on our website at psni.co.uk

“I would appeal to anyone with who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area of have dash-cam footage, to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1937 of 04/11/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”