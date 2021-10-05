Elderly man left ‘shaken’ following Newry burglary

An elderly man in his 70s has been left “shaken” after a burglary incident in Newry on Monday.

The incident happened at around 8.55pm at a property in the Chestnut Grove area of the city.

Police said a man gained entry to the victim’s home and demanded money.

They described a “physical altercation” that took place, with the intruder then taking the homeowner’s wallet.

Police confirmed the victim was not injured during the incident.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCarragher said: “It was reported at around 8.55pm that a male had gained entry to a property in the Chestnut Grove area of the city, and demanded money from the occupant, who is in his 70s.

“A physical altercation ensued, before the intruder managed to take the householder’s wallet – which contained cash and bank cards – and leave the scene.

“He has been described as being approximately 5’4 to 5’5 in height, of a frail build, and clean shaven, and was wearing dark clothing and possibly a cap.

“Fortunately, the resident was not injured, but has understandably been left very shaken by the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to get in touch with detectives in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference number 2130 of 04/10/21.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”