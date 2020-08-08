Elderly man rescued by coastguard after falling into cave close to Giant’s Causeway

Coastguard rescue staff are tasked to a casualty who had fallen into a cave

Emergency response teams last night rescued an injured elderly man who had fallen into a rock-strewn cave close to the Giant's Causeway.

The incident happened at Smuggler's Cove on the north coast beauty spot.

The challenging terrain made extraction difficult and complex, according to rescuers.

The elderly man - who had suffered a knee injury - was first moved by rope rescue stretcher over uneven and slippery boulders to the water's edge, then lifted into a coastguard water rescue stretcher, and finally on to the inshore lifeboat.

He was then transferred to the all-weather lifeboat for transfer to a waiting ambulance at Portrush Harbour.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: "It was established that the man had sustained leg and ankle injuries, and needed medical attention.

"The Coastguard treated the casualty and then assisted with the transfer to the inshore lifeboat along with a paramedic."

RNLI lifeboat operations manager at Portrush Keith Gilmore said: "We would like to send our best wishes to the gentleman involved and wish him a speedy recovery'.

Meanwhile, police confirmed yesterday that a woman had died after going missing while swimming in the sea off Islandmagee's Brown's Bay on Thursday evening.

Fears grew for the safety of the woman - who has not yet been named by the authorities - after she did not return on time from her swim.

It's understood she had been in the water from at least an hour and half before emergency services reached her.

The PSNI said the swimmer's death was not being treated as suspicious.

Alderman Paul Reid, who represents the area on Mid & East Antrim Council, said last night: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to this lady's family at this tragic time. It should be a lesson to us all to be extremely careful, especially with the sea, where there are tides that can shift, ebb and flow very quickly.

"The North Channel is cold at all times of the year.

"Anyone that's out there in Brown's Bay, Portmuck or anywhere along the Antrim Coast should be extremely careful," Councillor Reid told the Belfast Telegraph.