Elderly man suffers smoke inhalation as Coalisland fire being treated as deliberate by police

An elderly man has suffered smoke inhalation after a fire at an unused building on Main Street in Coalisland.

Police confirmed the fire at the two storey building is being treated as deliberate at this stage.

A number of nearby buildings including commercial premises also had to be evacuated while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service worked to extinguish the blaze.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.25pm, police on patrol in the Coalisland area noted a fire had started at an unused premises in the area.

"Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. An elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation following the incident after police evacuation of an adjoining flat.

"A number of commercial premises were evacuated, as emergency services dealt with the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but at this stage the fire is being treated as deliberate.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have dash cam footage available should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 894 12/04/22.”