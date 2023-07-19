Elderly man targeted in ‘despicable’ graveside robbery in west Belfast

A councillor has branded a graveside robbery in west Belfast as “despicable” after an elderly mourner was targeted by three men.

The man was in Milltown Cemetery when the incident happened at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

The pensioner was approached by three men while he visited a family member’s resting place and had money taken during the ordeal.

SDLP representative Paul Doherty condemned the “absolutely callous and despicable act”.

"People in this community are shocked that anyone could stoop so low as to do something like this,” he said.

“Milltown Cemetery holds a special place in the hearts of many people in this community, there are few people in west Belfast who don’t have loved ones buried there and they will be disgusted that it has been desecrated in this way.

“I cannot understand how anyone could do something like, to target and rob an elderly man while he visits the grave of a family member is beyond the comprehension of people here.

"To use a cemetery where people regularly go to seek moments of quiet reflection and remember those they’ve lost as a place to take advantage of someone has caused significant hurt and anger.”

Mr Doherty said his thoughts are with the victim as he expressed hope that he is getting adequate support “following what must have been a very difficult ordeal”.

"This is not the first incident in our cemetery recently and I will be liaising with local police around what can be done to keep this area safe for everyone who attends,” he added.

"The people who carried out this terrible act must be caught and we need to make clear that we will not tolerate criminality of this kind in our cemetery or anywhere else in west Belfast.”

The PSNI has appealed for information in relation to the incident which detectives believe involved three suspects aged between 20 and 30.

"These three males engaged with the elderly gentleman and a considerable amount of money was taken from him,” it said.

“These males left the area towards the cemetery wall at Sainsburys.

"If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please contact 101 and quote serial 633 18/07/23.”