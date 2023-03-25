Elderly resident refused to give cash to burglars who broke into Co Tyrone home

Burglars left an elderly resident shaken after a burglary in Castlederg on Friday.

Two men broke into the Carndreen Road home on Friday night and demanded cash from the elderly victim. A struggle ensued after he refused and the men made off in a dark coloured car. The victim was unharmed and nothing was taken.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “At approximately 10.55pm we received a report that two men had arrived at a property in the Carndreen Road area.

“One of the men entered via a back door and demanded that the homeowner, aged in their 60s, hand over a sum of cash.

“The victim refused and a struggle ensued.

“The man then fled the property and he, along with a second man made off in a dark coloured car.

“The first man is described is being approximately 6 feet tall with a beard. Both men were wearing snoods and black builders gloves.”

“Nothing was taken during the burglary and the resident was unharmed, however badly shaken by their ordeal.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.