Elderly woman in her 90s left shaken following attempted west Belfast burglary

An elderly woman in her 90s has been left “badly shaken” after two people tried to gain entry to her house.

The incident happened in the Falls Road area of Belfast on Wednesday evening at around 8.30pm.

Police said a man and a woman tried to enter the property, before later fleeing the scene on foot.

Police appealed for anyone who was in the area or noticed anyone suspicious walking along the Falls Road in the direction of Milltown Cemetery, to get in contact with them.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Moore said: “The woman was disturbed by a banging noise and, when she later thought it safe to open her door to investigate, a female tried to enter the house. The occupant shouted for help and, at this stage, the suspect made off on foot, accompanied by a male.

“This was a cowardly and despicable act, which has left the victim understandably badly shaken.

“The intrusion happened at a time when people would have been out and about, going about their business. And I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed a couple – a man and woman – walking along the Falls Road in the direction of Milltown Cemetery at around 8.40pm.

“The man is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build and wearing a red top. The woman is described as being aged in her 20s, of similar height, and wearing a white t-shirt.”

“Please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1971 of 07/07/21.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”