Elderly woman left badly shaken after Bangor robbery

Police in Bangor are hunting two men who robbed an elderly woman while she was out walking earlier today.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the Prospect Road area of the town on Thursday afternoon.

The woman in her 60s was walking towards Hamilton Road at around 1.25pm when she was approached by two men.

It was reported that one of the men forced the woman off the street, by holding her arms and took her to the back of a nearby church in the area.

The second man then took the woman’s purse before both men made off on foot through the church grounds.

The man believed to have held the woman is described as being in his early 20s, 5”9 in height and of slim build.

He is described as wearing a black, knee-length parka style coat, a grey hooded top underneath the coat with a light coloured hood, dark coloured beanie style hat, pale blue skinny-style jeans and white trainers.

The second man, who took the purse is described as being aged in his late teens- early 20s, around 5”6 in height, of slim build and wearing an all grey coloured tracksuit with his hood up and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "This was an extremely distressing ordeal that has left the woman badly shaken following this incident.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage available taken at the time to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 822 11/02/21."

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/