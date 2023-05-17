Election 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of polling day

Scroll down to find out how to vote, when to vote and when results will start being counted

Thursday marks polling day for the Local Council Elections in Northern Ireland, with hundreds of councillors set to be elected across 11 council areas.

Campaigning is rapidly coming to an end and voters are now set to have their say.

There are hundreds of polling stations across the country so wherever you are in Northern Ireland there will be somewhere close to you where you can cast your vote.

However, there will be some information you have to take with you when going to vote, with a variety of identification documentation accepted at stations.

We have all your main questions ahead of election day answered below:

When will the polling stations open on Thursday?

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday 18 May. Voters should arrive in plenty of time to avoid missing out on having their say. Any voter who is in a queue at the polling station waiting to vote at 10pm will be able to vote.

How many councillors will be elected?

Voters in Northern Ireland will choose 462 new councillors across 11 councils.

What will I need to bring with me to vote?

Once you arrive at the polling station, staff there will request one of a number of accepted documents in order to verify your ID.

According to the Electoral Office, the following forms of identification will be accepted by staff:

A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted)

A UK, Irish or EU passport (or Irish Passport Card)

An Electoral Identity Card

A Translink Half Fare SmartPass

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink War Disabled SmartPass

A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass

A Biometric Immigration Document

The identification document does not need to be current, as long as the photograph is of a good enough likeness to allow polling station staff to confirm the identity of the holder.

How do I actually cast my vote?

Unlike in some other elections you may have voted at, council elections in Northern Ireland use the single transferable vote (STV) method.

Unlike other elections which use a cross on the ballot box for the preferred candidate, in this election you will be asked to rank candidates in order of preference.

Voters cast their votes by putting a number ‘1’ next to the name of their favourite candidate, a ‘2’ next to their second favourite candidate and so on. Voters can vote for as many or as few candidates as they like.

The party you wish to vote for will likely have guidance on the best order to vote for your chosen candidate or candidates depending on how many that particular party in running in your area.

How do I find my nearest polling station?

The Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland have set up a website which allows you to enter your postcode and find your nearest polling station. That website can be found using this link here

Can I take a photo inside the polling station?

According to the Electoral Office you can take pictures outside the polling station but you must not take pictures inside the polling station - if you inadvertently disclose how someone has voted you would be breaking the law.

The punishment for revealing how someone else voted - even accidentally - is a fine of up to £5,000, or six months in prison.

What help will I receive to vote if I have a disability?

The following facilities are available at polling stations to assist voters with disabilities:

a polling booth with a shelf at a height suitable for people in wheelchairs

a polling booth with extra lighting

a large print version of the ballot paper

a device with Braille (known as a selector device) to help voters mark their ballot paper

If you want to use any of these items you should tell the staff at the polling station when they give you your ballot paper.

If you cannot mark the ballot paper yourself due to a disability, you can have it marked for you by a companion or by the person in charge of the polling station (the Presiding Officer).

You will need to tell the polling station staff that this is how you want to vote and why. If your companion is voting for you they will be asked to fill in a form. Your ballot paper will be marked and placed in the ballot box on your behalf.

When will the count be held and the results published?

The verification and count of ballot papers will begin at 8am on Friday 19 May. There will be 11 count centres across Northern Ireland with ballot counting in local elections usually running on for several days.

The good news is the Belfast Telegraph will have live rolling coverage throughout the counting process so you will never miss a moment or result.