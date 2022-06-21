Election posters: Are there any still up in your area?

Almost two months on from the Assembly election, it appears some of our political parties are still dragging their feet when it comes to removing their election posters.

A poster of DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots was spotted this week in south Belfast, while other placards have been reported languishing on lampposts in many other constituencies.

According to Electoral Commission rules, parties are required to have removed their posters from lamp posts and other spots within two weeks of polling day, meaning they should have been gone by May 19.

Councils here are responsible for enforcing the regulations around election posters.

Following May's poll, many MLAs issued shout outs on social media asking anyone who has spotted rogue posters to let them know so they can be removed.

In the run up to the election, posters made headlines for a very different reason — being stolen. By mid-April, the PSNI reported that there had been 41 incidents where posters had been removed, damaged or destroyed.

One Assembly candidate, the SDLP's Elsie Trainor was assaulted after she gave chase to two youths she had spotted removing some of her posters in south Belfast.

Sinn Fein's Upper Bann candidate John O'Down reported that a "gang of masked men" had taken down his party's posters in Portadown.

The DUP said: “We try to remove all posters, but it is possible that some get overlooked. If the location of the posters is passed on we will get them taken down as quickly as possible.”