Election result is no mandate for constitutional change: NIO minister Lord Caine

A former special adviser to Theresa May when she was Prime Minister has told the House of Lords the outcome of the Assembly election “does not provide a mandate for constitutional change”.

Lord Caine has served as an adviser to six former Secretaries of State.

Owen Paterson once described him as “one of the foremost experts on Northern Ireland”.

Following last week’s election, Lord Caine penned a letter to fellow peers updating them about the outcome and what it means for the future of power-sharing.

He currently serves as a junior minister in the NIO.

In the letter he wrote: “The DUP has been clear that they will not nominate a Deputy First Minister unless and until issues with the protocol have been addressed.

“This resolve will have been strengthened due to the significant loss of vote share to the TUV, and the fact that DUP seat losses were minimised due to TUV vote transfers.”

He told peers Secretary of State Brandon Lewis “will continue to urge all parties to work together to ensure that the devolved institutions can function effectively and to fully participate in them”.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol will, however, remain a critical barrier to the formation of an Executive,” he said.

“The Government will do whatever it takes to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“We are clear that the protocol does not have the support of many in the unionist community and is not working for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“We have to address the outstanding issues and we want to do that by agreement with the EU.

“But, as we have always made clear, we will not shy away from taking further steps if necessary.”

Lord Caine — who has worked for Paterson, Tom King, Peter Brooke, Patrick Mayhew, Theresa Villiers and James Brokenshire — also noted the rise of the middle ground in the election.

“The other significant outcome of the election has been the success of the Alliance Party.

“The party, which designates as neither unionist nor nationalist, more than doubled its seats from 8 to 17,” he said.

“One-fifth of the newly elected Assembly are now part of the ‘other’ designation.

“In 1998, when the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement was agreed, only 7% of MLAs were ‘other’.

“The Alliance leader, Naomi Long, has highlighted the problems with Northern Ireland’s system which requires MLAs to designate as nationalist, unionist or other.

“Those issues are likely to continue to be the subject of growing discussion and debate within Northern Ireland in the coming months and years.”

He added despite some commentary that the election result “may hasten the calling of a border poll on Northern Ireland’s position within the UK”, there was no sign of a nationalist majority.

“We should be absolutely clear that this election does not provide a mandate for constitutional change,” he said.

“Unionists overall won more seats than nationalists in the Assembly (37 to 35) and won a higher vote share (42% compared to 40%).

Furthermore, this campaign was marked by the two nationalist parties campaigning primarily on policy issues such as the cost of living crisis and the health system, rather than on a push for constitutional change.”