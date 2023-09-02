Electric Ireland apologises after top-up fault leaves some customers without electricity

Electric Ireland has issued an apology to its customers in Northern Ireland after a fault with keypad top-ups meant some households were without electricity.

In a statement the company said: "We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and will provide updates when they are available.”

It’s understood customers have been experiencing issues since Friday afternoon and many are still without power after 24 hours.

"We will re-issue cancelled top-ups as soon as possible. Our initial priority is to fix all meters affected,” continued Electric Ireland.

In guidance published on their website, the company advised customers to purchase a top-up worth only £5 meaning they would be provided with a new 40 digit.

However, several customers said this did not resolve the issue and still continue to be without power.