Electric Ireland ‘really sorry’ for keypad fault as company confirms work continues to resolve issue

A number of Electric Ireland customers have been affected by a fault with keypad top-ups (Joe Giddens/PA)

Electric Ireland has confirmed they are still working to resolve an issue which has led to some customers in Northern Ireland having their power interrupted due to a fault with keypad top-ups.

In an updated statement this morning the company said they are “really sorry” for the impact on customers.

The company previously said an error had occurred which had capped some customer’s meters at a £10 credit limit.

It’s understood customers have been experiencing issues since Friday afternoon and with some left without power for over 24 hours.

"Electric Ireland continues to work to resolve the technical issue which is impacting some keypad customers,” the company said.

“The vast majority of the approximately 120 customers who lost supply over the weekend have been reconnected.

“Friendly Credit ends at 11am Monday 4th. Any customer who experiences loss of power when the Friendly Credit ends should initially contact us on 0800 313 4926 and we will check on a case-by-case basis if their meter can be returned to normal operation. If we are unable to resolve remotely, we will work with the network operator to replace the meter.

“As we are prioritising customers who have been directly affected by this issue, we respectfully ask those who still have supply not to call us at present in order that we can assist those customers who have lost supply.

"We appreciate this is very challenging for the affected customers and their families. We are really sorry for the upset caused. We acknowledge the inconvenience this is causing and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this complex issue.”

Electric Ireland is the third largest supplier in Northern Ireland.