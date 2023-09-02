Electric Ireland says top up fault could affect 4,500 customers after 100 households lose power

Electric Ireland has said it has identified approximately 4,500 keypad customers who are affected by a top up fault which has left some without power.

The company also said it has contacted 100 of its customers who lost power and said many have since had their household electricity restored.

It’s understood customers have been experiencing issues since Friday afternoon and with some left without power for over 24 hours.

The energy group apologised on Saturday and said they were working hard to resolve the issue which meant users had they electric metres capped at a £10 credit limit.

In a new statement on Sunday, the company said: "Electric Ireland sincerely apologises to the approximately 100 customers who lost electricity supply as a result of an ongoing technical issue with some keypad meters.

"Many of these customers have had power restored.

"We are continuing to work closely with the network operator to reconnect those off supply, and are prioritising vulnerable customers.

"Of its 74,000 customers in Northern Ireland, Electric Ireland has identified 4,500 keypad meter customers who are potentially impacted by this issue.

"These customers topped up between August 30 from 00.00 hrs to August 31 at 13.23 hrs.

"We have contacted the vast majority of them over the weekend via text message."

The company, which is the third largest energy supplier in Northern Ireland, previously issued guidance asking customers to purchase a top-up worth only £5 meaning they would be provided with a new 40 digit.

However, several customers said this did not resolve the issue and still continued to be without power.

"All customers who are currently on supply will remain connected until the end of the Friendly Credit period at 11am tomorrow morning,” added Electric Ireland.

"We have started to contact customers by text to let them know the actions that need to be taken, to return their meter to normal.

"Currently we anticipate this issue should be resolved for most customers by the middle of the week."

Electric Ireland has also asked affected customers to not top up their meter unless instructed to do so as it may delay restoration of their service.

Customers without power have been asked to contact Electric Ireland on Monday to Friday between 0830 and 1900 on 0800 313 4926.