Electric Ireland still working to resolve keypad fault

Electric Ireland has said that it is continuing to work to resolve a technical issue which has led to some customers in Northern Ireland having their power interrupted due to a fault with keypad top-ups.

The company said an error had occurred which had capped some meters at a £10 credit limit.

It said it had identified approximately 4,500 keypad customers who are affected and around 120 who have lost power.

An updated statement on Monday said: “Electric Ireland continues to work to resolve the technical issue which is impacting some keypad customers.

“The vast majority of the approximately 120 customers who lost supply over the weekend have been reconnected.

“Friendly Credit ends at 11am on Monday. Any customer who experiences loss of power when the Friendly Credit ends should initially contact us on 0800 313 4926 and we will check on a case-by-case basis if their meter can be returned to normal operation.”

The company said if it is unable to resolve the issue remotely, it will work with a network operator to replace the meter.

The statement continued: “As we are prioritising customers who have been directly affected by this issue, we respectfully ask those who still have supply not to call us at present in order that we can assist those customers who have lost supply.

“We appreciate this is very challenging for the affected customers and their families.

“We are really sorry for the upset caused. We acknowledge the inconvenience this is causing and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this complex issue.”

Electric Ireland is the third-largest supplier in Northern Ireland with around 74,000 customers.