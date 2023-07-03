Electronic items taken during early morning south Belfast burglary

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police have appealed for information following the incident

Liam Tunney

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in south Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Monday July 3.

"At approximately 1am, it was reported that entry had been gained to a property in the Hollymount area and a number of electronic items had been taken,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 77 03/07/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”