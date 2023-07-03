Electronic items taken during early morning south Belfast burglary

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in south Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Monday July 3.

"At approximately 1am, it was reported that entry had been gained to a property in the Hollymount area and a number of electronic items had been taken,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 77 03/07/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”