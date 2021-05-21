Eleven guns dug up in biggest arms seizure here for a decade

Forensic officers at the scene of the firearms find

The National Crime Agency believes lives have been saved after an assault rifle, pistols and multiple machine-guns and ammunition were recovered in the most significant firearms find here for a decade.

Eleven weapons were found in Co Down during an operation into organised crime. The guns were in full working order and ready to use.

SDLP Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty said the NCA believed the guns were linked to "criminality as opposed to terrorism".

Justice Minister Naomi Long said it was “great news”, adding: “We need all of these illegal weapons off our streets.”

Following a tip-off the NCA carried out searches, supported by the PSNI, in the Jerrettspass area of Newry from Thursday into the early hours of yesterday. Searches took place in a rural area near Church Road.

Officers found two waterproof holdalls buried in the ground. Once opened, the bags were found to contain three handguns, four machine-guns, a rifle and three machine pistols.

The weapons had magazines attached and a quantity of ammunition was also recovered.

NCA branch commander David Cunningham said the operation was a "major success" against those involved in serious and organised crime.

“We believe that this is the most significant find of serviceable firearms and ammunition in the area in 10 years,” he said.

“They appear to be in good condition and ready for use.

“Our investigation continues, part of which will include a detailed forensic examination to identify those who have handled the weapons and to determine their previous use."

Mr Cunningham said he believed recovering the weapons would save lives.

“These types of automatic weapons are used by serious organised criminals to kill and cause serious harm and we are convinced that this seizure will prevent future loss of life," he said.

“Working with PSNI and other partners during this operation has been key to this success and we will continue to bring all of our shared expertise to bear in bringing those involved to justice.”

Mr McNulty said he was delighted the weapons had been taken off the streets.

"This was very serious weaponry, frightening artillery, that has been taken out of the hands of criminals. Arrests need to be made," he added.

He said he was shocked that the haul had been uncovered in Jerrettspass.

DUP MLA William Irwin said the find "shows the criminality that is bubbling under the surface in Northern Ireland and the resources at the disposal of organised criminals".

He noted historic opposition from Sinn Fein and the SDLP to the NCA operating here.

He said: “When you understand the work the NCA is involved in, busting organised criminal networks, there can be no doubt as the necessity of this important UK anti-crime agency operating deeply in Northern Ireland. This operation has removed ‘killer capacity’ from organised crime.”