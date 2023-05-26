Eleven people arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

Eleven people have been arrested in relation to the attempted murder of senior PSNI detective John Caldwell.

Nine men and two women aged between 21 and 72-years-old were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Omagh and Coalisland in County Tyrone on Friday morning.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave where they are currently being questioned by detectives.

DCI Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries in the attack in Omagh in February.

This week he met the King and Queen on their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell’s attendance at the royal event in Hillsborough was his first public appearance since he was shot several times at a sports centre in Co Tyrone in front of his young son.

The high-profile detective had been recovering in hospital in Derry – where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited his bedside - before he was discharged last month.