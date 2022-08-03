Eleventh bonfires: Police investigating 57 offences

Police are investigating 57 potential offences at bonfires that occurred during the 11th and 12th of July.

Assistant Chief Constable Local Policing Bobby Singleton said: “To date we have received a total of 57 separate reports of potential offences at Bonfires over the 11th & 12th of July period. Potential offences include the theft and destruction of political material, flags, hate slogans and effigies.”

He said evidence had already been gathered of potential offending and that investigators had commenced enquiries.

He added that the Public Prosecution Service would ultimately have responsibility for decisions in relation to prosecution.

“The vast majority of people celebrate their culture peacefully and lawfully and do not want cultural celebrations to be undermined by anti-social behaviour, criminal activity or hate directed towards others,” he said.

“I’m appealing for anyone with any further information but specifically information on those who may have been responsible for the potential offences to provide it to the police to bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with any information should contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101 or alternatively, Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”