Eleventh night bonfires: 250 pyres to light up the sky, but do beacons signal a change in the air?

Huge bonfires still dominate, however some say council-led family-friendly displays ‘the future’

Blaze: The Corcrain bonfire in Portadown is lit on Friday night

Excitement is rising as more than 250 bonfires are set to be ignited to mark the Twelfth celebrations.

Others will enjoy the occasion with smaller, family-friendly beacons in their communities.

It was peaceful at the site of a controversial bonfire on a north Belfast interface over the weekend after appeals for calm following a petrol bomb attack on the Adam Street pyre.

As a result, the PSNI took the decision to close the peaceline gates at Duncairn Gardens on Friday afternoon. They will reopen on Wednesday.

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin had appealed for youths in the nationalist New Lodge to stay away from the interface in the coming days.

Festivities began early in Portadown on Friday with hundreds gathering to watch the Corcrain fire being lit.

Organisers opted to ignite it early to provide a safer night for spectators, saying it was more appropriate to celebrate on a Friday rather than a Sunday.

DUP councillor Darryn Causby said: “It was quite a spectacle, there was a huge crowd — probably the biggest I’ve ever seen at it.

“There was a calm and relaxed atmosphere all evening in the area and a number of bands paraded in the estate.

“The organisers have worked hard to ensure the fire remains free of posters and flags, and last night Billy Lundy was the only thing to be burned on the top.”

Lundy is seen as a traitor by loyalists, and his effigy is regularly burned to mark the anniversary of the shutting of the gates of Derry in 1688.

Although they still remain, there has been an apparent decline of sectarian displays of nationalist symbols on the bonfires this year.

An organiser of the largest pyre at Craigyhill in Larne described such displays as “unfair and insensitive”.

“Last year we painted the top green, white and gold (sic) and some people were offended,” he said.

“We held our hands up and apologised and we have decided not to do that this year.”

The Craigyhill bonfire builders are aiming for a height of 200ft in an attempt to gain the Guinness World Record.

The current record of 198ft was achieved by a pyre in Austria in 2019.

There’s is also an emerging trend for council-led smaller displays. The miniature beacons are being applauded on social media as safer, family-friendly alternatives to huge pyres.

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly described them as “worth consideration”.

She said: “These are great for smaller events and look great and safe. It is not for everyone, but it is a great option for community fun days.”

Posting on Twitter, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Green Party councillor Simon Lee said: “Great to see Ballywalter have switched to the much safer beacon option.

“These are definitely the future of bonfires.”