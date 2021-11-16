Elk disco: Teen gathering was ‘one of biggest’ NI events responsible for new cases

A teenage disco at The Elk in Toomebridge has been cited as “one of the biggest, if not the biggest” single event responsible for new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland, according to a senior medical professional.

Dr Gerry Waldron from the Public Health Agency (PHA) said it’s “not at all surprising” that over 170 positive cases have been identified among those who attended the Co Antrim event on November 5, as the majority of young adolescent attendees “would have been unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated”.

The PHA also confirmed that over 800 individuals have been identified as close contacts and will be required to self-isolate and get a PCR test depending on their vaccination status.

“It’s quite a significant event and it probably is one of the biggest, if not the biggest one we’ve dealt with. There’s absolutely no doubt it’s a single event. It’s what we call epidemiologically speaking, a ‘point source’ linked with this teenage disco,” Dr Waldron told Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra.

A ‘point source’ is a single source of infection, such as an event leading to a virus outbreak, to which all confirmed case-patients were exposed.

The TeenElk hosted young people aged around 11-16 with a ‘mineral bar only’ policy.

Parents described the event as “bedlam” and claimed 1,700 were in attendance at the ticketed occasion. Some said their children feared for their safety with one mum known as Shanette saying such was the “crush” her 15-year- old daughter was forced onto her tiptoes.

She added that her children are double jabbed against coronavirus and have tested negative since, but are still “paranoid about catching it” as her husband is immuno-suppressed, so they have to take extra precautions.

“My kids are not going back again," she said. “I told them I’d rather drive them to Coleraine to go bo wling or take them to the cinema than put them in that situation again.”

Louise, a mother-of-three from Draperstown, believes her daughter (13) contracted coronavirus at the disco along with four of her friends, and had to be brought to the Covid-19 centre in Ballymena on Sunday due to feeling so unwell.

“The doctor said she could be weak for the next two weeks,” Louise told the Belfast Telegraph. "She is the worst affected out of her clan of friends.

"She’s hardly eating. Her other friend said she never wanted to go back [to T he Elk] again in her life.

“I can’t go back to work because she’s got Covid and I’m a care assistant. I’m doing lateral flow tests every day.”

A parent who doesn’t want to be named said his 16-year- old daughter has been to the TeenElk a number of times pre-pandemic, but that this was the first time she felt in danger. “As they were going up the stairs, she physically felt her chest was crushed with the weight of people being pushed against her,” he said.

“The whole thing about being moved across the ground without their feet touching the ground is not an exaggeration. In any sort of risk management, there's supposed to be contingency plans.

"Too many people were brought in, and it got out of control.”

The Elk said it was currently “assisting Mid Ulster District Council with its enquiries” and that “on the evening, no one presented for treatment to the medical team on site”, adding that a similar event scheduled for this Friday has been cancelled.