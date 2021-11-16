Elk teen disco: Mother claims children ‘lucky’ to escape injury during Toomebridge teen disco

A mother has claimed it was “lucky” a child did not get seriously injured during a teen night club event held in The Elk Complex in Toomebridge.

The event was the ‘TeenElk’ club night held on Friday November 5, which operates as a club night for teenagers under the legal drinking age, with a “mineral bar only” policy.

One mother known as Shanette told BBC’s Nolan Show her two children attended and described how her daughter was “on her tiptoes and getting crushed” as a result of the crowds of teenagers in attendance.

Another woman known as Allison claimed Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency told her they were “clocking hundreds” of potential cases among children linked to the event.

A statement from The Elk said it was currently “assisting Mid Ulster District Council with its enquiries” and added that “on the evening no one presented for treatment to the medical team on site”.

They also confirmed an upcoming ‘TeenElk’ disco scheduled for Friday, November 19 has been cancelled.

Shanette told BBC NI seeing images and her children’s experience of the disco was “awful”. Her 15-year-old daughter Chloe described it as “terrifying” and said she was “fearing for her life”.

She described scenes of children having their hair “pulled out in chunks” due to the crowds and said she worried she ”wasn’t going to get out alive”.

“Imagine being put against the corner and being pushed until you could not breathe your hair was being pulled out in chunks and if you fell you were basically fearing for your life,” said Chloe.

“Covid was my least worry, it was: ‘Am I going to get out of here alive and where is my brother?’

“We actually lost one of my friends at that point. We were ringing her and could not get in communication with her. When she came up she was actually crying.

“There was this girl, she was crushed herself. She was red in the face, she was on her tip toes she wasn’t on the ground.

“I grabbed hold of her. I had my hand on her and took her up the stairs with my other friends.

“I was terrified I wanted to know where my brother was.

“I am a young person I wanted to go out to have a good time with my friends. Yet instead of getting a carefree night… I actually had to worry about whether I am going to get out of here alive.”

Chloe’s 14-year-old brother Jarlath told the Nolan Show in his view it “wasn’t a safe environment” and said a number of his friends were now “off with Covid”.

One mother who phoned in the show explained both her children who attended the disco had now tested positive for Covid-19.

While it is not possible to directly indicate where someone may have caught the virus, the caller Allison claimed a member of staff at the PHA said the organisation had been receiving a number of calls related to the disco.

“They told me they are clocking hundreds of children,” she said.

The PHA has been approached for comment.

In a statement The Elk said: “On Friday, November 5 the Elk hosted its first teen disco since the easing of restrictions.

“We fully appreciate and understand the concern parents have in relation to the welfare of their children and we are currently assisting Mid Ulster District Council with its enquiries. These enquiries are ongoing and it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.

“We can confirm that on the evening no one presented for treatment to the medical team on site. We can also confirm that we have cancelled the upcoming Teen disco that was scheduled for November 19.”