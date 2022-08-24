Elk teen disco: Owner and manager fined £25,000 for ‘atrociously managed’ event

The owner and manager of a Co Antrim entertainment venue have been fined a total of £25,000 after complaints of overcrowding at a teen disco last year.

An investigation was launched after "overcrowding and a crushing incident” was reported at The Elk Bar and Bistro in Toomebridge on November 5, 2021.

At the time, one parent spoke of how her 15-year-old daughter had reported being terrified and feared for her life in the crush, as she could not breathe.

Eleven days later, the Public Health Agency (PHA) linked more than 170 positive Covid-19 cases to the event.

The maximum amount of children permitted was 1,041, but around 1,800 were actually admitted.

Licence conditions from the Council had also required a minimum of 51 security staff to supervise the event, but only 14 staff and six “floating stewards” were on duty.

A District Judge said the event had been “atrociously managed,” with the owner and general manager now fined £20,000 and £5,000 respectively.

At the time, The Elk said it was "assisting Mid Ulster District Council with its enquiries" and that "on the evening no one presented for treatment to the medical team on site".

Costs of £8,086 were also awarded to Mid Ulster District Council.

Creagh Concrete Products Ltd, which owns the venue, and the general manager Aaron McHenry, both pleaded guilty to the breaches following an investigation into complaints about the event.

Following the incident, underage age events were immediately prohibited at the premises and the entertainments licence was suspended by the Council.

Council officers had contacted the organisers in advance of the event, seeking copies of event management plans, and had been assured that the necessary measures were in place.

The investigation concluded that the organisers had knowingly sold more tickets than was allowed by the entertainment licence.

In a statement, the council said the “significant overcrowding” and lack of required staff had created “a potentially dangerous situation” inside the venue, which led to distress and narrowly avoided serious injury to both patrons and staff.

"Mid Ulster has a growing night-time economy and this is something which the Council encourages,” a spokesperson said.

"However, where there is the potential for the public's safety to be at risk and where there have been alleged breaches of any licence or health and safety, or existing conditions, the Council will take robust action.

"The suspension of the entertainment licence, the prohibition of underage events at the premises and today's ruling confirms that overcrowding, or any other breach of duties under health and safety or entertainments licence will be acted upon, as public safety is paramount."

The Elk has been contacted for comment.