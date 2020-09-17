Ellie McDonnell funeral hears of teen's charitable heroics

An inspiring teenager who passed away suddenly at the weekend was praised for her incredible charity work at her funeral.

Ellie McDonnell (16) from Portaferry, who died on Saturday, had recently supported National Air Ambulance Week after she was involved in a collision at her family home in July last year.

Her funeral took place this afternoon at St Patrick’s Church in the town on Thursday.

Ellie is survived by her parents Mary and Peter, sister Ashley, brother Max and the wider family circle.

The accomplished horse rider’s funeral cortege was escorted by her beloved ponies.

She had been picked to ride for the Northern Ireland team in a competition in Wales just before the last year’s crash.

The Down High School pupil was riding a quad bike when she collided with her mum's 4x4 on a blind bend on a lane leading to the family home.

She sustained broken arms, legs, eye sockets, cheeks and teeth, and had severe swelling on the brain.

Shortly after their arrival at the scene the Air Ambulance medical team put her into an induced coma to protect her brain and she was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Ellie made a dramatic recovery and was discharged from hospital on September 20 last year.

The funeral of 16-year-old Ellie McDonnell St Patrick's Church in Portaferry, Co. Down. The horse rider died a year after a quad bike accident one year ago. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Since the accident she had fundraised for Air Ambulance NI as a thank you for saving her life.

Ellie was honoured outside the church this afternoon with a guard of honour by the North Down Hunt and the Down High School equestrian team.

Speaking during her Funeral Mass, Fr Feargal McGrady said Ellie’s “miraculous” recovery from her accident was down to the strength and determination which followed her throughout her life.

“Then the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland became a big part of Ellie’s life as well,” he continued. “She became a great ambassador for them.

“Ellie organised a twilight walk and raised an astounding £28,500. Extraordinary.

“Ellie raised great awareness of the necessity of the Air Ambulance and people in this part of the world know how crucial that is and how vital it was in saving lives such as her own.

“Ellie worked tirelessly for the heroes of the sky. Ellie hoped to study medicine herself to become a doctor one day in the Air Ambulance, herself as an onboard doctor.”

Donations in lieu were asked to be made to Air Ambulance NI via John Smith Funeral Directors in Portaferry.