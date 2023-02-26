Elon Musk accused of being ‘insensitive’ after comparing battle against inflation to IRA campaign of terror

Elon Musk has compared fight against inflation to IRA campaign of violence in 'insensitive' tweet. (Alamy/PA).

Twitter boss Elon Musk has been accused of being insensitive and showing “little intellect” after he compared efforts to curb inflation to the IRA campaign of violence during the Troubles.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to his social media platform on Saturday to ask followers “which is actually harder, defeating inflation or defeating the British?”

Kenny Donaldson from Innocent Victims United said the post was poorly timed following the shooting of DCI John Caldwell who was gunned down by dissident republicans in front of his young son in Omagh on Wednesday.

“It would be a random and inappropriate comparison to use at the best of times but particularly given the very visible return of a brand of ‘IRA’ violence in the past week which saw a senior police officer seriously injured,” he said.

“This had little to do with inflation but rather the terrorisation of our people”.

Musk’s tweet followed an earlier post captioned “Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) vs Irish Republican Army (IRA)” alongside a picture of two Spiderman characters engaged in a stand-off.

“Elon Musk may be financially richer than the rest of us put together but some of the views he shares or word play he uses has little intellect, he displays zero sensitivity and causes nothing other than a head scratching response from the reader,” Mr Donaldson said.

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) vs Irish Republican Army (IRA) pic.twitter.com/WKAftArwnW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2023

The billionaire tech entrepreneur was referring to a landmark piece of US legislation drafted in 2022 which aims to curb inflation by reducing the deficit, lowering prescription drug prices, and investing into domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.

The federal law was passed by Congress and signed off by President Joe Biden in August last year.

"Roth IRA vs Wrath IRA,” Musk wrote in another tweet.

Companies across North America and Europe have cheered the $430billion package which includes major provisions to cut carbon emission, boost domestic production and manufacturing.

However, it has also attracted criticism from the European Union due to fears it could lure businesses away from the bloc with generous tax breaks.

Tesla Inc, which had begun assembling batteries in Germany, said it will focus cell production in the United States in light of incentives available through the IRA making it one of the first firms to declare a strategy shift prompted by the law.

In November Sweden-based battery producer Northvolt said it would prioritize expansion in the United States over Europe, pointing out that it could get up to 800 million euros in US state aid to build a factory for batteries used in electric vehicles.

It’s not the first time Musk has tweeted about affairs in Northern Ireland.

But which is actually harder, defeating inflation or defeating the British … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2023

The Secretary of State became embroiled in an online spat with the outspoken businessman last November.

It came after Mr Heaton-Harris quashed rumours that he had resigned from his ministerial post when a fake email, purporting to be from the Northern Ireland Office, was distributed to the media saying the Conservative MP had tendered his resignation.

"Hello Twitter. Someone has sent a fake email to press outlets saying I’ve resigned,” Mr Heaton-Harris tweeted.

“This is totally untrue. I hope one of @elonmusk first moves is to eliminate fake news on Twitter.

"“Very exciting I know, but complete and utter tosh.”

Musk was quick to respond with an unusual question.

“What does a tosh look like?” he asked.

Roth IRA vs Wrath IRA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2023

The spat continued when Mr Heaton-Harris shared a screenshot of the Oxford Languages definition of “tosh”.

He then proceeded to reply to Mr Musk’s tweet again, by sarcastically answering that “tosh” referred to: “And/or the content of my speeches.”

In 2018 Musk hailed Belfast as “beautiful” after travelling to the city with his family, but dashed hopes he was on the hunt for an investment opportunity.

He visited the set of Game of Thrones on Queen’s Island and sparked feverish speculation he was on a lookout for a business opportunity here.

Responding to the Belfast Telegraph he dismissed rumours saying he was only on a visit to the television show sets.

Musk said he loved the HBO show and was a fan of the books by creator George RR Martin.

“Belfast is beautiful,” he said after his visit which included a drink in a city centre pub.