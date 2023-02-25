Elon Musk compares US fight against inflation to IRA campaign to ‘defeat the British’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has compared efforts to curb inflation to the IRA campaign of violence during the Troubles.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss took to his social media platform on Saturday to ask followers “which is actually harder, defeating inflation or defeating the British?”

It followed an earlier tweet which read: “Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) vs Irish Republican Army (IRA)”.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur was referring to a landmark piece of US legislation drafted in 2022 which aims to curb inflation by reducing the deficit, lowering prescription drug prices, and investing into domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) vs Irish Republican Army (IRA) pic.twitter.com/WKAftArwnW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2023

The federal law was passed by the 117th United States Congress and signed off by President Joe Biden on August 16 last year.

"Roth IRA vs Wrath IRA,” Musk said in an additional tweet.

Companies across North America and Europe have cheered the $430billion package which includes major provisions to cut carbon emission, boost domestic production and manufacturing.

However it has also attracted criticism from the European Union due to fears it could lure businesses away from the bloc with generous tax breaks.

Tesla Inc, which had begun assembling batteries in Germany, said it will focus cell production in the United States in light of incentives available through the IRA making it one of the first firms to declare a strategy shift prompted by the law.

In November Sweden-based battery producer Northvolt said it would prioritize expansion in the United States over Europe, pointing that it could get up to 800 million euros in U.S. state aid to build a factory for batteries used in electric vehicles.

It’s not the first time Musk has tweeted about affairs in Northern Ireland.

The Secretary of State became embroiled in an online spat with the outspoken businessman last November.

It came after Mr Heaton-Harris quashed rumours that he had resigned from his ministerial post when a fake email, purporting to be from the Northern Ireland Office, was distributed to the media saying the Conservative MP had tendered his resignation.

"Hello Twitter. Someone has sent a fake email to press outlets saying I’ve resigned,” Mr Heaton-Harris tweeted.

“This is totally untrue. I hope one of @elonmusk first moves is to eliminate fake news on Twitter.

"“Very exciting I know, but complete and utter tosh.”

Musk was quick to respond with an unusual question.

“What does a tosh look like?” he asked.

The spat continued when Mr Heaton-Harris shared a screenshot of the Oxford Languages definition of “tosh”.

He then proceeded to reply to Mr Musk’s tweet again, by sarcastically answering that “tosh” referred to: “And/or the content of my speeches.”

In 2018 Musk hailed Belfast as “beautiful” after travelling to the city with his family, but scotched hopes he was on the hunt for an investment opportunity.

He visited the set of Game of Thrones on Queen’s Island and sparked feverish speculation he was on a lookout for a business opportunity here.

Responding to the Belfast Telegraph he dismissed rumours saying he was only on a visit to the television show sets.

Musk said he loved the HBO show and was a fan of the books by creator George RR Martin.

“Belfast is beautiful,” he said after his visit which included a drink in a city centre pub.