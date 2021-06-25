Emad Hazaea earns top student award after fleeing warn-torn Yemen

Belfast Met Principal and Chief Executive Louise Warde Hunter; Futures participant Emad Hazaea, FE Learner of the Year Emad in the Northern Ireland Learning Endeavour Awards 202; Roisin Trainor, Futures Youth Facilitator at Belfast Met; OCN NI Chief Executive Officer Martin Flynn; Belfast Met’s Futures Project Manager, Jamie Maze who nominated Emad Hazaea as FE Learner of the Year. June 25, 2021

It has been a long and difficult journey for Emad Hazaea from war-torn Yemen to south Belfast, but it has been a successful one.

And the 25-year-old, who arrived in Northern Ireland only a year and a half ago has made such an impression at Belfast Met that he has been named as the Further Education Student of the Year by the Open Colleges Network.

The engineering student left his family behind in his homeland to follow his dreams, eventually securing a place on Belfast Met’s Futures Project programme, funded by the PEACE IV Programme.

“I was unable to take a place at university to study engineering and left Yemen to go to Jordan in 2017,” he said.

“From there I had to seek refuge in Turkey and then Greece before eventually moving to Belfast a year and a half year ago.”

Emad, who hasn’t been able to see his family since he left Yemen, was delighted that his hard work and dedication to his studies has been recognised.

“I’m so grateful to have been selected to be nominated and to receive this award,” he said.

“This is obviously one of the most significant events of my student life in Northern Ireland. I sincerely appreciate all of the support that my tutors gave me at all times and thank them for believing in me.

“I really enjoyed my time on the programme. The support I got from the tutors and other students has really helped me to progress my career goals.”

And so taken by Northern Ireland and its people, Emad is now hoping to stay in the country and make his life here.

“I would like to stay in Belfast where people have been very friendly and supportive,” he said.

“Now I want to go on and study to follow my dream of becoming an engineer.

“But I’m also looking forward to meeting up with my family again when it is safe to.”

Belfast Met received three other OCN NI awards this year; Shane Green was highly commended in the same category of FE Learner of the Year; futures project tutor Nicole McKee was highly commended for inspiring Tutor of the Year, and the College was highly commended in the Provider of the Year award category.

Siobhan Lyons, head of business development, said “We are delighted for Emad winning the FE Learner of the Year at the OCN NI Leaning Endeavour Awards. It’s a terrific achievement especially in this most challenging of years and richly deserved recognition for Emad’s hard work and dedication on the Futures project.

“All credit to Shane for being highly commended. It’s really heartening to see how the Futures Project continues to make a positive difference for our young people and we wish them all the very best for their future life and career.”

Louise Warde Hunter, chief executive and principal, added: “On behalf of the College I would like to congratulate Emad for winning this award and am very proud of how his hard work has enabled him to achieve this.

“I am also very pleased to see our staff receiving recognition for the wonderful work that they do and am delighted for Nicole on her commendation in the Inspiring Tutor of the Year category.”