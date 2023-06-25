Emergency 999 number working again after UK-wide connection issues

The 999 emergency reporting system is now back up and running following UK-wide connection difficulties.

BT said it had implemented a back-up platform after issues with 999 calls connecting were reported on Sunday morning.

Emergency services across the country have confirmed they are able to receive 999 calls again, but some warned they were still experiencing residual difficulties.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) asked that the public use 999 “appropriately” as the services returns to full functionality.

“Please call 999 for potentially life-threatening emergencies only and consider other alternatives for seeking medical assistance.

“Do not hesitate to call 999 if you need emergency assistance,” he added.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it was receiving calls and advised the public to call 999 in an emergency.

Several police forces and fire and ambulance services said they were facing issues and said BT had reported a "system failure".

Calls to the number had not been connecting amid technical issues with the phone lines.

A spokesperson for BT said: “Early this morning we experienced a problem with the 999 service.

“The situation is fast-moving as we fix the problem and our back up platform is now working – so people should call 999 as usual.

“We will provide updates as the issue is resolved.”

The Metropolitan Police said the issue is due to a technical fault and that multiple forces have been impacted.