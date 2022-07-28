Emergency crews at scene of ‘serious’ collision near Newtownards
Brett Campbell
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious road accident just outside Newtownards.
It happened on the Portaferry Road near the junction with Old Shore Road and Finlays Road which remains closed.
A section of the road has been cordoned off with police tape and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
There are reports that a number of ambulances – including the air ambulance – are in attendance.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Portaferry Road, within the junction of the Old Shore Road and Finlays Road junction is closed due to a serious road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”