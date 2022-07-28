Emergency crews at scene of ‘serious’ collision near Newtownards

Police at the scene of a road crash on the Portaferry Road (@CommanderMP).

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious road accident just outside Newtownards.

It happened on the Portaferry Road near the junction with Old Shore Road and Finlays Road which remains closed.

A section of the road has been cordoned off with police tape and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

There are reports that a number of ambulances – including the air ambulance – are in attendance.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Portaferry Road, within the junction of the Old Shore Road and Finlays Road junction is closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”