Emergency declared on board flight at Belfast International Airport

An emergency was declared as a plane approached Belfast International Airport. (Credit: Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker)

Belfast International Airport has confirmed an emergency was declared on board a flight as it approached landing on Monday evening.

The emergency was declared on a small aircraft which is believed to have travelled from Humberside in England.

In a statement, Belfast International Airport said: “Our emergency response teams were notified of a potential incident at 21:58 in relation to a small aircraft with one person on board.

“The flight landed safely, and the incident was stood down at 22.12.”

It’s believed smoke appeared on board the small plane, which was in the air for just over an hour. Emergency services also responded.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.