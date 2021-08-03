Emergency department 12-hour waits rocket as senior medic warns situation is “deeply concerning”

The number of 12-hour breaches across Northern Ireland’s emergency departments surged by almost 500% over five years, startling figures have revealed.

An average of 3,157 people waited longer than 12 hours in EDs every month last year, it has emerged.

This is despite the number of new and unplanned attendances at EDs dropping from 814,273 in 2019/20 to 593,369 in 2020/21 as large numbers of patients opted to stay away from hospital during the pandemic.

Official statistics from the Department of Health have highlighted once again the challenges being experienced by the health service to meet the health needs of the population.

They have been released less than a day after the vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland revealed more than 320 patients had waited longer than 12 hours in EDs on Monday.

Dr Paul Kerr, who has repeatedly called for the number of hospital beds in Northern Ireland to be increased, branded the situation “deeply concerning”.

The figures released on Tuesday morning by the Department of Health show that during the last five years, the total number of ED attendances, including new and unplanned reviews, decreased by 23%, from 770,223 in 2016/17 to 593,369 in 2020/21.

Whilst the number of attendances decreased notably between 2016/17 and 2020/2021, performance against the four-hour waiting time target declined from 74.4% to 65% in 2020/21.

Over the same period, the number of patients waiting longer than 12-hours increased markedly – from 6,494 to 37,884.

The vast majority of patients were waiting longer to be triaged and admitted to hospital after they arrived in EDs last year compared to 2016/17.

During 2020/21, 95% of patients were assessed by a nurse within 40 minutes of their arrival at an ED – nine minutes longer than in 2016/17.

Meanwhile, during 2020/21, 95% of patients were admitted to hospital within 26 hours and five minutes of their arrival – 14 hours and 15 minutes longer than in 2016/17.

The figures are the latest illustration of the depth of crisis facing the health service, coming as decades of under investment and the effects of the pandemic create what staff have described as the “perfect storm” for health and social care.

Yesterday, a lead nurse from Antrim Area Hospital’s ED warned patients will be treated in the back of ambulances this winter as pressure mounts on the service.

Revealing that some patients can wait three days in ED before a suitable bed is found in a ward, Cathy McCloy said: “There’s no doubt it’s going to happen again, the system isn’t working now and that’s during the good weather.

“What’s it going to be like in the winter when we’re dealing with everyone who has long Covid and they can’t clear their chests?

“We never used to have ambulances queuing like that before, but there just isn’t anywhere for the patients to go.

“It isn’t a great service for patients, certainly if it was my mother in the back of a cold ambulance, I wouldn’t be a happy girl.

“It’s a sad state of affairs that money is influencing how we treat our patients but we have to cut our cloth to fit and that’s the reality of the situation.”