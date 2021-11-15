Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital reopens to ambulances after diversions

The Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital has reopened to ambulance services after two diversions were put in place in less than 24 hours.

Ambulance services had been diverted on Sunday and again on Monday morning, except in cases of patients facing life-threatening situations.

The Southern Trust’s Chief Executive Shane Devlin told the BBC that hospitals in the trust area were “exceptionally close” to declaring a major incident.

Mr Devlin said that staff had been left exhausted due to the huge demand on hospital services.

"We were very, very close to needing radical action," he said.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association’s Council in Northern Ireland, warned the “smoothing exercise” is putting intolerable strain on other hospitals.

“Our doctors were telling us on Friday that Antrim Area and Craigavon were going to collapse over the weekend,” he said.

“Antrim was really struggling on Friday night but just about managed to make it through and then it was taking ambulance diverts from Craigavon yesterday.

“When the ambulance divert was put in place, all the trusts put posts on social media saying they would support the Southern Trust, but the point is, they’re all operating over capacity, they don't have the space to take additional patients.”

It is understood a series of special measures were put in place in hospitals on Friday in preparation for Craigavon Area Hospital reaching the point where it could no longer accept emergency patients.

These included opening additional beds in other hospitals, identifying available beds in care homes and bringing social workers onto the wards to help discharge patients into the community.

The patients taken to other hospitals as a result of the diverts at Craigavon Area Hospital are also likely to impact on their capacity in the coming days, putting additional pressure on their emergency departments.

According to official figures, there were 564 patients in EDs across Northern Ireland at noon on Monday, of which 177 had been waiting longer than 12-hours.

There were 197 people waiting to be admitted.

Dr Black said there is growing anger among the medical profession over the deteriorating situation facing patients and staff.

“I am going back over my notes from October when the Executive announced it was relaxing restrictions in the hospitality sector and opening up nightclubs and we warned then what would happen,” he continued.

“Here we are, three weeks down the line, and we’re exactly where we said we would be.

“There are core services in the health service, maternity, children’s services, emergency, cancer care, and services for elderly people and we’re now reaching the stage where they aren’t being delivered properly.

“It has got to the stage where patients are waiting too long for an ambulance after having a stroke, and even when they get to the hospital, they are stuck in the back of an ambulance.

“The same is happening with heart attack patients.”

A paramedic who was working on Sunday said: “It’s an absolute nightmare.

“I’m aware of some horror stories of patients having to wait for an ambulance and it’s very distressing for staff.

“You build up a rapport with your patients and to watch them having to sit in the back of an ambulance and be in pain and maybe even their condition deteriorate, it’s very, very difficult.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has previously apologised for the waits being experienced by patients.

They have also warned that people with less serious medical conditions may experience longer waits as calls are prioritised to ensure the fastest response possible to people in life-threatening medical emergencies.

The SDLP Uppper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly has said she is “extremely concerned” by the situation unfolding at Craigavon Area Hospital.

“The pressures at Craigavon Area Hospital and across the Southern Trust are causing fear within the local community,” she said.

"Since the news broke on Sunday evening I have spoken with people who are concerned they will be unable to access treatment and are unsure of what steps to take in the event of an emergency.”

The MLA said the crisis was a direct result of “a failure from Sinn Fein and DUP” to introduce measures like vaccine certifications to ease the pressure on the health service.

“Our beleaguered health staff have warned time and time again about what would happen this winter, the pressures have arrived earlier than usual and our hospitals are already at breaking point,” she said.

“This situation is not solely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Southern Trust area has suffered as a result of long-term neglect and a lack of investment. Many promises have been made over the years and none of them have materialised.”

Ms Kelly noted that five years ago, then Health Minister Michelle O’Neill announced plans for a new £450m hospital on the site of Craigavon Area Hospital subject to approval from the Department of Finance.

“Despite Sinn Féin controlling the finance ministry ever since we have yet to see any movement on these proposals,” she said, adding that her party would press the Health Minister Robin Swann this week on his plans to ease pressure in the Southern Trust area.

“It’s extremely regrettable we have got to this point and urgent action is required to ensure the situation doesn’t get any worse.”