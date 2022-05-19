Emergency fuel payments cannot be reopened without Executive: Hargey

An emergency fuel payment scheme cannot be reopened due to the lack of an Executive, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said.

Open from January to March, the £2m scheme helped successful applicants get help with soaring fuel bills.

Due to the flood of applicants, the system had to be capped at 330 payments daily to stop it being overwhelmed.

With increasing fuel costs continuing to impact families, there have been calls for the scheme to be reopened. However, Minister Hargey has now said that cannot happen to the lack of a functioning Executive.

In response to a written Assembly question, the Communities Minister said: “I am fully committed to supporting people in need. I want to reopen the scheme and I have been assured by the Finance Minister there is funding available to do this, however this requires Executive approval.

“I am deeply frustrated that the absence of a functioning Executive prevents the reopening of this essential support scheme.”

It is estimated there are between 200,000 to 300,000 households living in fuel poverty here.

Ulster Unionist communities spokesperson Andy Allen said the model presently exists to reopen the emergency fuel payment scheme with the “appropriate adjustments”.

“It is unacceptable that due to the absence of an Executive new funding to support households pushed beyond the brink by the soaring increase in the cost of living cannot be allocated,” he said.

“I would, as a matter of urgency, call on the minister to look at the possibility of in-house easements which do not adversely impact the department, as was the case for the initial scheme. I have tabled an Assembly question to the Minister seeking whether such easements have been explored.”

The SDLP’s Mark H Durkan said the scheme was not “fit for purpose” and it “grossly underestimated the need for support”.

“As part of the SDLP’s cost of living action plan we have called for the scheme to be extended for families on lower incomes and broadened to allow more applications from families who are struggling to pay energy and other bills. We also proposed more staff be introduced to administer the scheme and the daily limit on applications be removed,” he said.

“It’s deeply regrettable that the DUP’s decision to collapse the Executive and their refusal to return has hampered our response to this crisis. While the initial response from the Communities Minister fell far short of what was needed, without an Executive or a Speaker in place we can take no further action to help people.

“I would urge the DUP to think about the damage they are causing and nominate a Speaker and Executive Ministers at the first opportunity.”

Stormont also introduced a wider, £55m scheme which saw one-off payments of £200 made automatically to estimated 280,000 eligible people here who are in receipt of specified benefits to help with cost of living pressures.

Ms Hargey said in January the demand for the £2m scheme was “unprecedented”.

“A scheme that is targeting 20,000 people with a demand of over 280,000 trying to contact the scheme will never be fit for purpose... it was never intended to do that,” she told MLAs. “That’s why the larger fuel support scheme is to try and get to as many households as possible.”