Emergency rent protection for commercial tenants extended by three months, Conor Murphy announces

Emergency protection for Northern Ireland tenants having difficulty paying rent on commercial leases as a result of the pandemic has been extended for a further three months.

The announcement was made on Monday by Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy, which means the special provision in the Coronavirus Act 2020 – first applied at the end of March 2020, is being extended once again – until September 30.

This means the measure gives a total of 18 months special protection for those affected.

Mr Murphy: “Although most restrictions have now eased, economic recovery will take some time and I believe the extension of these provisions is necessary to give businesses some much needed stability and certainty in the months ahead.

“This protection for tenants has been accompanied by significant financial packages of business support provided by the Executive.”

He continued: “In addition to the grant schemes, over £500m in business support through 24 months of rate holidays has been provided to the hardest hit sectors, including retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism.

“As we move forward, we continue to take full account of our local situation here for both tenants and landlords; this three months period ahead gives us the opportunity to engage with the business sector in relation to next steps,” he added.

This extension has also been introduced in Wales for the same period in Northern Ireland, while in Scotland and England the additional protections for commercial tenants have been put in place until March 2022.