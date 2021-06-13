Emergency services at Ballycastle harbour following concern of safety report

Ongoing incident at Ballycastle Harbour with Ni Air Ambulance NIAS PSNI and HM Coastguard. It is understood a person was brought as shore in a RIB with injuries. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Emergency services are at the scene of an ongoing incident at Ballycastle Harbour after a man was understood to have been brought to shore.

The PSNI said it had received a report of concern for the safety of a male in the Bayview Road area of the Co Antrim town around 12.30pm on Sunday.

It has been reported the Air Ambulance, the Ambulance Servuce and HM Coastguard are all in attendance.

It is understood a male was brought to shore.

A police spokesperson said that emergency services are currently at the scene.

No further details are available at present.