Emergency services at scene of ‘bad’ Belfast crash as railings flattened

Emergency services at scene of Belfast crash as railings flattened

Emergency services are at the scene on an incident in west Belfast, in which street railings have been flattened following a crash with a vehicle.

The collision has happened at the Andersonstown Road beside Casement Park, but details as to how it occurred are currently unclear.

Former SDLP Assembly member for the area, Paul Doherty tweeted: “Bad crash on the Andersonstown Road.

“Thankfully no one has been seriously hurt . A lot of damage to the railing running outside the shops which will cause difficulty for pedestrians.”

It has also been reported to the Department for Infrastructure’s road services team.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service is attending the scene.

More details to follow.