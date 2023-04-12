Emergency services at scene of Belfast city centre incident

It is understood that emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Belfast city centre on Wednesday.

Donegall Place, where the incident took place, was closed to traffic.

NIFRS confirmed that they sent one fire appliance to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a casualty who needed rescued from a roof earlier this afternoon. Firefighters used a rescue basket and the Aerial Appliance to rescue the casualty. The casualty was left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.”

The PSNI and the Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More details to follow.