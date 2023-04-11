Emergency services at scene of blaze at former El Divino nightclub in Belfast

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the site of a former nightclub in Belfast.

The fire broke out at what used to be El Divino on Mays Meadow just outside the city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A number of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) appliances are currently at the scene.

It is understood the blaze started around 4:30pm.

Plumes of smoke could be seen across the city.

More to follow.