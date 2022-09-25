Emergency services at scene of Carrickfergus restaurant fire

The scene of a blaze at the Windrose Bar in Carrickfergus on Sunday. Photo: Pacemaker

The emergency services are at the scene of an ongoing blaze at a bar and bistro in Carrickfergus.

A number of fire appliances along with the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently at the scene of the incident at the Windrose Bar and Bistro.

Scenes from social media show smoke rising from the establishment as a number of fire appliances can be seen in the area.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service told the Belfast Telegraph the incident is “ongoing”.

"We received the call at 12.11pm and were in attendance at 12.20pm. We have four appliances in attendance and 19 firefighters involved. The fire was located in the ground floor and the situation is currently ongoing.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a fire in the Rodgers Quay area of Carrickfergus shortly before 12:15pm on Sunday, September 25.

“Officers attended and evacuated those present from the premises. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries.”